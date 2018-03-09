Mahrez: I’ve put Man City move behind me

Shares

LEICESTER, United Kingdom, Mar 9- Riyad Mahrez insists he has put his failed January move to Manchester City firmly behind him.

Premier League leaders City made four failed bids for Mahrez in the transfer window, yet the Algerian international remained at Leicester City.

After the window, the 27-year-old missed training for more than a week and admits he needed to regain his mental focus with the Foxes.

“I was away from here because I needed some time to think, it was a difficult situation,” Mahrez told Sky Sports News.

“Manchester City is a good move for everyone but it is the past. It is behind me. If we start talking about this it’s like coming back to the transfer window and now I’m moving forward, trying to give my best for the team.

“You’ll always have regrets but at that time I thought it was the best thing to do.

“It was difficult, I’ve always been in contact with the club. The club handled it very well. When the team-mates and the club were behind me it was OK, it was very easy to come back here.”

Mahrez is now back in the fold at Leicester and scored a dramatic 97th minute free-kick to rescue a point for Leicester against Bournemouth last weekend.

But he remains vague over whether he will be involved in another transfer saga this summer.

“In football players come, players leave, I’m not saying I’m coming or going,” he added.

“We always talk between me and the club, everything is good, so we will see in the summer if things come. At the moment I’m a Leicester player.”