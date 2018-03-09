Kenyan referee Marwa to officiate World Cup

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 – Kenyan referee Aden Marwa has been named among the list of match officials selected for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia scheduled to kick-off June 14-July 15.

Marwa will be the assistant referee in what will be another high profile outing for the official after the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN), where he served among the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

The 41-year-old is the first Kenyan football official to be involved in any FIFA competition, having featured in the 2011 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Marwa has served as a FIFA referee from 2011, and was named as a reserve official at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil and speaking to Capital Sport, retired veteran referee GMT Ottieno said he is proud of Marwa, having discovered him.

“I am so happy to see Marwa succeed, I am the one who discovered him years back. I am so proud to see him grow and returning to officiate in the worlds iconic tournament,” Ottieno said.

The mathematics and chemistry teacher from Komotobo Secondary school in Migori County was named as an assistant referee in the 2012 and 2013 Africa Cup of Nations, but his very first major international duty was an Africa Cup match in Zanzibar way back in 2000.

He was included as CAF’s assistant referee in the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, where he served alongside Bakary Gassama, Jean-Claude Birumushahu and Malang Diedhiou.

Marwa, who was an assistant referee at the 2016 FIFA Club World Cup, has once again given Kenyan football some hope after the usual FIFA droppings and low local football standards amid harsh criticisms.

Other than Marwa, Zambian Jan Sikazwe is another centre referee from Africa.

Of the 36 centre referees picked a total of five come from Africa.

