Safari Scrutineering set for Kasarani Stadium

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 8 – Scrutineering for the 2018 Safari Rally will be done at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani outside Gate 9 and 10 on Thursday next week March 15.

This was confirmed by the Clerk-of-Course Gurvir Bhabra who said that the area is big enough to accommodate two 100 people sitting tents which will be hoisted to house scrutineers and cars.

Their tasks amongst other things is to seal some components like turbo chargers, check eligibility of cars as competition machines and ascertain safety standards as per the International Motorsport Federation (FIA) set standards.

Besides technical staff, other officials will also be able to do documentation on location and if need use office equipment at the permanent rally headquarters next door.

On settling on Kasarani for scrutineering, Bhabra said the concrete surface is flat with the ideal gradient to check out cars at Zero Level and for mounting mechanical equipment compared to the Kenya International Convention Centre.

The area fronting the ticketing booths at Kasarani will be turned to parking bays which will allow drivers and their crew to park awaiting being served, added Gurvir.

Kasarani is also the headquarters of the WRC Safari Rally Project with more than 3000 square feet office space.

-Headquarters for Safari moved-

But the headquarters of the rally will be moved to Sopa Lodge 14km from Naivasha town via the old escarpment road until March 18 at the end of the Safari which will also end there unlike in the past in Nairobi.

Bhabra said the drivers will leave Kasarani on Thursday but must park their rally cars at the KICC Pac ferme on Friday by 9:00 am and be seated by 10:00am, an hour before the first car is flagged off as per FIA regulations and protocols of the day.

The first car is expected at Sopa Lodge, 94km from Nairobi, by 12:30 for service at the Service Park within the same facility before heading for the first and only competitive stage of the day Aberdares 1 (12km long) via the main road. The road towards Abrades is behind Delamere heading towards the Aberdare ranges, 49km from Sopa Lodge.

The cars will be back to Sopa for overnight halt ahead of the next day’s action in Soysambu Ranch about 20km from Gilgil towns on the left side on Nairobi/Nakuru highway.

Organisers are expected to release a proper spectator guide in the closed sections for their own safety and those of competing cars.