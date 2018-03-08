On-form Prisons outsmart Asec Mimosa

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8- Kenya Prisons continued with their dominant performance at the African Women’s Volleyball Club Championship in Cairo, picking their second consecutive victory with a straight sets whitewash of Ivorian side Asec Mimosa on Thursday.

Prisons who delivered the same hammer blow to Nigeria’s Customs yesterday made minced meat of the Ivorians winning in sets of 25-7, 25-17 and 25-12.

The first set was a walk through for David Lung’aho’s girls as they took advantage of Mimosa’s poor reception and service to stretch an unassailable lead which the Western Africans could not match.

Prisons seemed to have loosened their grip on the game in the second set as Mimosa crept back into the game. Lung’aho’s charges scored four quick unanswered points courtesy of wide serves, but Mimosa managed to narrow the gap, scoring three quick points.

It continued being a give and take affair but Prisons managed to hold on to the lead, picking an 8-7 gap at the end of the first technical time out.

After resumption, Prisons became tighter and they managed to go into a four point lead at 13-9 forcing the Ivorians to call for a time out but it didn’t work much as Prisons went into the second technical time out 16-10 up.

A late rally in the final quarter of the set wasn’t enough, despite Mimosa increasing the strength on their hits, Prisons tucking away with a 25-17 score.

The final set was more of a final punch as Pipeline took control, leading 8-6 at the first technical time-out and 16-7 at the second and finished off with a 25-12 score.

-Pipeline pick second win-

While Prisons won in straight sets, Pipeline managed to overcome a scare after dropping the second set, but successfully bounced back to win the next three sets for a 3-1 breeze.

Japheth Munala’s men started off on a commanding note, winning the opening set 25-7, but a flurry of errors in the second set saw them lose the grip and the Ugandans won 26-24.

Learning from the painful lesson, Munala’s girls rectified their mistakes winning the next two sets 25-13 and 25-15.