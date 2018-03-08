Arsenal shouldn’t fear failure, says Wenger

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 – Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes the club’s recent slump in form is a good opportunity for the players to show their strength and quality.

The Gunners have lost four consecutive games in all competitions, most recently going down 2-1 at Brighton, and have fallen 13 points behind the Premier League’s top four.

Arsenal are unlikely to catch up to the top four to qualify for the Champions League, which has put more pressure on the team to win the Europa League. The north London side will take on AC Milan in Italy on Thursday for a last-16 first-leg clash and Wenger is hoping his players can bounce back.

“At the moment, it is certainly difficult when you go through a patch like that but I believe as well it is a good opportunity to show you have the quality and the strengths,” said Wenger, according to the Evening Standard.

“You can only show that when it is difficult. It is a good opportunity to show we can deal with that and as well, on the longer term, it will make the team even stronger.

“The players are a bit affected by what happens because the players want to win. In life, you forget quickly how good you are.

“When you have a bad week, players change their mind about their own quality. We have not to forget we are good football players. But as well to fix reachable targets.

“Be practical, pragmatic – focus on what you can do better and analyse well what you didn’t do well and not be scared too much about the consequences of a bad result. Focus on defending better, playing quicker and doing more things together. Reachable targets to improve the team.”