Arsenal must keep fighting, says Kolasinac

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 8- Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac has urged his teammates to pick themselves up and do their utmost to perform against Milan on Thursday.

The Gunners head into the UEFA Europa League last-16 clash with the Rossoneri on the back of four consecutive defeats, which included back-to-back losses against Manchester City and most recently a 2-1 defeat against Brighton.

Kolasinac admits it is tough to recover from those disappointments but believes it’s up to the players to take on the challenge in Italy.

“It is a difficult situation for us,” he told DAZN. “We did not play well in the two games against Manchester City.

“In some situations, we did not play bad. But honestly, we have to say that Manchester City have a phenomenal team, especially in their attack. Sometimes you have to admit that they are better or are in a better situation.

“They are first in the league with a huge gap to second. Naturally, they are playing different. But the atmosphere in our team has to be good and it is good as well, because we cannot bury our heads in the sand right now.

“On Thursday, we fly to Milan. We cannot bury our heads in the sand. We have to look forward and try to do better next time.”