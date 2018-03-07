Road to Anfield tourney moved to March 17 to accommodate Liverpool legend

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 7 – The 2018 Standard Chartered Bank Road to Anfield football tournament that was scheduled for Saturday has been moved to March 17 to accommodate Liverpool FC legend, Bruce David Grobbelaar who will grace the tourney.

Grobbelaar will be in Kenya next week to attend the finals of the Road to Anfield five -aside football tournament that will be hosted at the St Mary’s School.

The one-day event gives Standard Chartered Bank clients and media teams a chance to fight for a ticket to Anfield, the home of Liverpool FC as Capital FM seeks to win the local title for the third time in a row.

Grobbelaar is a former Zimbabwe international footballer who played as a goalkeeper, most prominently for Liverpool FC between 1981 and 1994.

The original eccentric genius between the sticks, Bruce will be best remembered for the wobbly-legged penalty heroics which brought Liverpool the 1984 European Cup and inspired Jerzy Dudek to the same feat in Istanbul 21 years later.

Bruce played 626 matches for the Reds in a glittering 14-year career in which he established himself as one of the Reds’ greatest ever custodians and also returned six First Division titles, three FA cups and three League cups.

His brand of showmanship, athleticism and unshakeable confidence ensured he kept hold of his first team place while Fagan and Dalglish were in charge of the Reds.

After leaving the Reds for Southampton, Bruce represented Plymouth, Bury, Lincoln, Motherwell, Chesham United and Northwich Victoria, as well as trying his hand at coaching Zimbabwe and managing in South Africa.

The 60 year old has been the goalkeeper coach for Ottawa Fury FC of the North American Soccer League since 2014.

During his two day stay, Bruce will conduct coaching clinics for select age group teams.