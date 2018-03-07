Pipeline outclass Shams to open African campaign on a high

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 6 – Kenyan champions Kenya Pipeline opened their Women’s African club Championship campaign with a bang after outclassing 2018 runner up Shams of Egypt by straight sets in a match played at Ahly Hall on Tuesday.

Pipeline showed consistency as they overcame Shams 3-0 (25-23, 25-22, 25-21) in 84 minutes in Pool C.

Shams led regularly in the first set as they were near to win the set when Pipeline rebounded to win narrowly 25-23.

Pipeline had the upper hand in the second and third sets to win both and clinch the important victory.