You are here:

Volleyball Volleyball

Pipeline outclass Shams to open African campaign on a high

by
Volleyball
Shares
Pipeline showed consistency as they overcame Shams 3-0 (25-23, 25-22, 25-21) in 84 minutes in Pool C.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 6 – Kenyan champions Kenya Pipeline opened their Women’s African club Championship campaign with a bang after outclassing 2018 runner up Shams of Egypt by straight sets in a match played at Ahly Hall on Tuesday.

Pipeline showed consistency as they overcame Shams 3-0 (25-23, 25-22, 25-21) in 84 minutes in Pool C.

Shams led regularly in the first set as they were near to win the set when Pipeline rebounded to win narrowly 25-23.

Pipeline had the upper hand in the second and third sets to win both and clinch the important victory.

Shares
ALEX ISABOKE

@alexisaboke is the Sports Editor at Capital FM. He has over 10 years of journalism experience in electronic and print media. Find him on the pitch, track, court, course, pool...

Comments