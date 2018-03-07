Kenya’s Wanjiru ready to defend London Marathon title

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7 – London marathon defending champion Daniel Wanjiru is ready to retain his title when this year’s race will be held April 22.

Wanjiru says that he is been given an all clear sign after an impromptu medical checkup in the Netherlands and will now focus his energies on training.

Wanjiru finished second at the inaugural The Big Half marathon in London on Sunday.

“After The Big Half marathon, I went to the Netherlands for a general medical check-up. I was not injured but I wanted to just make sure all is well before I continue my training for London Marathon,” Wanjiru said.

“I felt confident out there as I know I’m in great shape,” he added.

-By Xhinua-