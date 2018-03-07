City comparisons with Barca premature, says Guardiola

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 7 – Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has played down comparisons with his former team Barcelona, insisting that City need to build a legacy first.

Man City have been backed as the odds-on favourites to win this year’s Champions League trophy, while also being on track to cruise to the Premier League title.

Their dominance under Guardiola this season has also drawn comparisons between them and Barcelona.

However, the City boss has shrugged off the comparison, stating that the Blaugrana have a rich history of winning both domestic and European titles, while the Manchester outfit are yet to reach the quarter-finals of this year’s Champions League. They will host FC Basel in the second leg of their last-16 tie on Wednesday.

“We are almost in the quarter-finals,” said Guardiola, according to the Manchester Evening News. “We are almost champions of the Premier League.

“But we are not in the quarter-finals and we are not champions – that is why we have to be calm.

“That is the best advice I can give to my players. It would be just the second time in our whole history in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

“We don’t have legacy behind us.”