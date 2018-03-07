Bandari’s Wambani named February’s best

Shares

MOMBASA, Kenya, Mar 7- Free scoring Bandari FC midfielder Anthony Wambani has been named as the February Sportpesa/Sports Journalists Association of Kenya Player of the Month.

Having scored three crucial league goals that won the coastal outfit six points, the 18-year old won the coveted 49 inch LG television set as well as Sh150,000 in cash shared in a ratio of 2:1 with his Bandari compatriots.

A season opening brace against a fancied Sofapaka on Match day one and a solo effort against newbies Wazito FC has propped Wambani among the most influential players in the league so far.

Wambani was drawn alongside compatriot Farouk Shikalo, Mathare United’s Crispin Oduor and Meddie Kagere in the final shortlist.

Shikalo stepped into the big boots of retired Wilson Obungu and kept four clean sheets goalkeeping for Bandari while the influential Oduor and Kagere scored crucial goals for their teams.

The Bandari teenage star however, found favour among the football scribes who gave him 18 points.

Oduor who’s goal against Sofapaka ranks as the best witnessed so far finished a close second with 16 points while Kagere was a further 2 points down at third place.

Other than the four players who made the final cut Mathare’s Francis Omondi and injured Gor Mahia right back Wellington Ochieng were among the nominees.

Wambani threw the gauntlet down upon receiving his first recognition for his football heroics, vowing to help his club vie for silverware this year.

Bandari are 6th on the log thanks to Wambani’s contributions but the midfielder playing his second top-flight season believes more is yet to come from him.

“I’m glad I got off well this season and my prayer and hope is that I get even better because I believe there is more I can show. This award is humbling to me as I did not expect it even though I knew I did well in February.”

“It’s an inspiration and my focus is more vivid now. I know I can get to the top and realize my dream of emulating Victor Wanyama and making it big in Europe.” The teenage midfielder said

Bandari Coach Ken Odhiambo lauded Wambani and the entire squad for the fine start to the season. The tactician is focus on bettering the coastal outfit’s performance following an underwhelming 2017.

“We strengthened with a view of challenging for the title and os far I’m impressed with what the boys have done. Besides the loss to Gor Mahia we have managed to get points from traditionally tough opponents and it’s even better when we do not concede goals. I believe we have the capacity to vie for silverware and probably return to the continental stage.” The former City Stars coach said.