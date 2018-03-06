Kante missed City clash after fainting

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 6- N’Golo Kante missed Chelsea’s 1-0 defeat at Manchester City on Sunday after fainting at training on Friday, according to reports.

The 26-year old midfielder underwent a series of tests following the incident and was cleared to play by club doctors.

Kante reportedly slumped over in the dressing room at the club’s Cobham base last week and was immediately attended to by doctors.

The midfielder was then sent to a specialist, but was not found to be suffering any heart problems or other medical issues. He has been given a clean bill of health.

It has been suggested that Kante fainted because of the change in temperature after entering the warm dressing room following a training session in the extreme cold.

Kante travelled with the Chelsea squad to Manchester for Sunday’s match but was rested after he said he was feeling unwell.

The France international returned to training on Monday and trained as normal.

He is now said to be available to face Crystal Palace on Saturday.