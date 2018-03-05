Kenya to Face Fiji, Spain, France in Vancouver

Shares

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 4- Kenya will once again battle out with Fiji in the Group Stages of the World Rugby Sevens series after the two sides were pooled together in Pool C of next weekend’s Vancouver Sevens in Canada.

Shujaa who beat the Fijians 17-14 in their Group A meeting in Vegas this weekend to qualify for the Main Cup quarter finals and will also tackle perennial rivals France and Spain in the pools at the sixth stop of the Series.

Innocent Simiyu’s charges finished seventh in Vegas after picking 10 points to take their total haul to 45, remaining perched at eighth in the World Rugby rankings.

The team will be optimistic of improving their performance under the cold conditions in Canada and Willy Ambaka is confident that the team is finally getting its mojo after a slow start to the season.

“We started slow but we have started picking up step by step. We have to take in the positives because we have some very tight games and fix a little bit of the mistakes that we have had and I believe we will be good to go in Vancouver,” Ambaka said.

Shujaa failed to make it off the groups during last year’s Canada Sevens, finishing third behind South Africa and England. They went on to lose to Samoa 26-7 in the Challenge Trophy quarter finals.