I can get Gunners firing again, says Wenger

LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 5- Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger feels he is still the right man for the job, despite a 2-1 defeat at Brighton on Sunday marking the club’s worst run in 16 years.

The Seagulls raced into a 2-0 lead at the Amex Stadium thanks to goals from Lewis Dunk and Glenn Murray inside the opening half- hour, although Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pulled one back just before half-time.

Wenger’s side committed far too many errors once again as they slumped to a fourth straight defeat in the Premier League to all but end their hopes of finishing in the top four.

The FA Cup holders had been knocked out at the first hurdle by Nottingham Forest earlier this year and they suffered a crushing loss to Manchester City in the EFL Cup final last weekend.

The travelling fans voiced their dissent at management during and after the match having seen their team lose for the eighth time in 13 games across all competitions, but Wenger believes he can steady the ship.

“It’s the first time it happens in my whole career, I must say,” the Frenchman told Sky Sports after Albion recorded their first win over the north Londoners in 36 years.

“It’s not easy, but I have enough experience and enough desire to turn things around and I must say that, at the moment, when you need to stay in the game we are making a few mistakes at the wrong moments.

“We have to stick together and focus. We have no other solution.”

Asked if he thought the time had come to step aside, Wenger replied: “You focus on your job. These are always the questions you get when you are in the situation we are in.

“You do your job and you do the right thing and the things you think are right for the team and that’s it.”