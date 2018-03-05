Andy Murray deposed as British number one

Shares

PARIS, France, Mar 5 – Two-time Wimbledon winner Andy Murray has lost his status as Britain’s number one for the first time since 2006 after he was overtaken by Kyle Edmund in the ATP rankings released on Monday.

Edmund has moved up to 24th place as he reaps the benefit of reaching the Australian Open semi-finals, while former world number one Murray, out injured since January and recovering from a hip operation, drops eight places to 29th.

Juan Martin del Potro moves up one place to eighth after he beat big-serving Kevin Anderson 6-4, 6-4 to win the Mexican Open on Sunday.

1. Roger Federer (SUI) 10,060 pts

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9,460

3. Marin Cilic (CRO) 4,870

4. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 4,635

5. Alexander Zverev (GER) 4,540

6. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3,810

7. David Goffin (BEL) 3,280

8. Juan Martín Del Potro (ARG) 3,200 (+1)

9. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 3,080 (-1)

10. Jack Sock (USA) 2,650

11. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 2,475 (+1)

12. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 2,455 (+3)

13. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 2,380

14. Pablo Carreño (ESP) 2,315

15. Tomáš Berdych (CZE) 2,275 (+2)

16. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,255 (+7)

17. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2,220 (+1)

18. John Isner (USA) 2,205 (+1)

19. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,190 (+1)

20. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 2,125 (-4)