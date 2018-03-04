Impala halt Homeboyz winning streak

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4- Impala Saracens won the third round of the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Women’s 10-a-side festival, stopping leaders Homeboyz’s unbeaten run with a 10-5 win in the Main Cup final at the KCB Sports Club on Sunday.

The Sarries progressed to the final after a well executed 14-0 semi-final victory over Nakuru RFC while Homeboyz progressed to their third consecutive Main Cup final by virtue of luck after winning the coin toss following a 5-5 tie after full time.

Homeboyz who had won the opening two rounds of the festival had hoped to continue with their impressive run and bag a third consecutive title, but the resilient Impala ensured they as well got a bite of the cake.

Mwamba finished fifth overall with a 20-0 win over Comras while Northern Suburbs ended a disappointing campaign with a seventh place finish that was secured by way of a 10-0 win over Blad Babes.

–Info Courtesy KRU Website