Sofapaka rise to third after whipping Posta

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 3 – Sofapaka climbed to third on the Kenyan Premier League table after goals from Stephen Waruru and Kepha Aswani saw the Batoto ba Mungu overcome Posta Rangers 2-1 at the Machakos Stadium on Saturday.

The result saw Sofapaka collect their second back-to-back win and ease pressure on Ugandan tactician Sam Ssimbwa, who last weekend slammed his players after losing 3-1 to Mathare United.

This win for the 2009 KPL champions comes after they beat AFC Leopards 2-1 in mid-week catch up fixture.

Waruru, signed from Ulinzi Stars at the beginning of the season netted the opener in the 42nd minute, after nodding home a Kevin Kimani set-piece to enable his side head to the break leading 1-0.

Both sides rung changes in the second half and it’s Sofapaka who responded with Aswani doubling the lead in the 48th minute.

However, Gerson Likono pulled one goal back in the 80th minute but Posta could not manage to salvage a point as Sofapaka held on to win the game.