Liverpool beat Newcastle to climb second

LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 3 – Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane fired Liverpool into second place in the Premier League with a 2-0 victory against Newcastle on Saturday.

Salah struck in the 40th minute at Anfield to maintain his superb form in his first season with Liverpool following his move from Roma.

The Egypt winger took Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s pass and shot low under Martin Dubravka for his 32nd goal of the season and his eighth in his last seven appearances.

Liverpool took complete control 10 minutes after half-time when Roberto Firmino drove at the heart of the Newcastle defence, playing in Senegal winger Mane, who claimed his 14th goal of the season with a clinical finish.

A fourth win in their last five league games took Jurgen Klopp’s side one point above Manchester United, who drop to third but can regain second spot with a win at Crystal Palace on Monday.

Leaders Manchester City sit 15 points clear of Liverpool and host Chelsea on Sunday.

Newcastle are two points above the bottom three after their first defeat in five matches.