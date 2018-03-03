Injera’s brace keeps Kenya 7s Cup quarters hopes alive

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 3 – Kenya’s record try scorer Collins Injera grounded two tries as Shujaa overcame Russia 19-12 to keep their hopes of reaching the Main Cup quarterfinal alive at the USA Sevens in Las Vegas.

Jeff Oluoch put Shujaa 5-0 up after latching on the inside pass from Nelson Oyoo.

Innocent Simiyu’s charges would soon lose Sammy Oliech to injury before Injera popped up to touch down,Eden Agero with the conversion to stretch the lead to 12-0.

The Russians grabbed a try moments before the break to trail 12-5.

German Davydov’s converted effort drew the Russians level before Agero converted Injera’s try after a patient Shujaa build up.

In the opening match, Kenya lost 14-19 to France.

Kenya face Fiji at 11.36pm