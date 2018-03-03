Impala, Quins set up Ngong Road derby in Kenya Cup quarters

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 3 – Impala Saracens set up a mouth watering Kenya Cup quarter final against rivals Kenya Harlequin after the Gazelles played to a 9-9 draw against champions KCB RFC in a match played at the Lions Den on Saturday.

In the other quarter final pairing, Kabras Sugar, who finished third will lock horns with Strathmore Leos.

The winner between Impala and Quins will book a semifinal date against KCB while Homeboyz will play the winner between Kabras and Strathmore Leos in the other semi.

The quarters are scheduled for next weekend (March 10) while the semis will be played on the weekend of March 17.

Strathmore Leos went through despite falling 20-7 to Homeboyz and this is after Nakuru lost to Mwamba 17-12 at the Nairobi Railways Club.

Kabras finished third thanks to their 58-3 victory over Blak Blad. The 2016 champions entered this encounter sitting fourth but the bonus win takes them to 43 points, two above Impala.

At the Lions Den, Impala were under pressure to win the match for them to qualify for the quarters and got the slot despite the draw.

The points were all from penalties as no team managed to cross over in the clash staged at a rainy KCB Sports Club.

Mark Kwemoi scored for Impala while Darwin Mukidza slotted for the defending champions.

-By Raga House-