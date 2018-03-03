Gor drown Bandari to open three-point lead

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 3 – Mighty Gor Mahia opened a three-point lead at the summit of the Kenyan Premier League after winning 2-0 over visiting Bandari in match played at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Saturday.

K’Ogalo found the opener on the stroke of half time through Felly Mulumba’s own goals before talisman Meddie Kagere added the second in the 62nd minute.

The win sees Gor control the league table on 13 points, three ahead of Mathare United who face Thika United away on Sunday.

Gor, who are unbeaten this season, could have taken the lead in the 25th minute when Francis Kahata floated the ball in the area, to see Kagere powerfully head but Bandari shot-stopper Farouk Shikhalo pushed the ball for a fruitless corner.

The goal came in the 44th minute after Bandari soaked in pressure, seeing defender Felly Mulumba deflect home Wesley Onguso’s cross for the own goal and hand the defending champions a 1-0 lead at the break.

Gor were dominant the second half with their efforts paying dividends in the 62nd minute after Kagere fully maximized on Shikhalo’s blunder to score the second goal for Gor. Shikhalo had come out to clear the ball, but he missed to hand Kagere the golden opportunity to easily tap home past an empty net.

As it has been Gor head coach Dylan Kerr’s norm this season, he substituted Kahata for Boniface Omondi and Kagere who went out for Kevin ‘Ade’ Omondi.

The changes increased the tempo of the match and in the 74th minute George ‘Blackberry’ Odhiambo made a good run on the left wing to set-up Onguso, who cut in and to smear a measured pass to Boniface Omondi, but Shikhalo was alert to save the danger.

Gor now turn attention to continental football where they host Tunisian giants Esperance in the opening leg of the First round at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Wednesday next week.