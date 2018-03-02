Fidelity renews SJAK Coach of the Month deal

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 2- Fidelity Insurance and the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) on Friday renewed their Kenyan Premier League (KPL) coach of the month partnership for a further one season.

The deal worth close to Sh1.4mn will see the insurance provider continue in awarding the top flight league’s best coaches for the next nine months, retaining the monetary package of Sh75, 000.

“Because of the harsh economic times, we were torn between letting it go or meeting halfway with SJAK. But we said we have been in this arena for the last two years and against all odds when everyone else is pulling out we continue with our small token every month,” Fidelity Insurance Marketing and Business Development Manager Nicholas Malesi said.

The Sh1.4mn sponsorship perk will cater for not only the monetary award handed to the winning coach each month but also go into the commemorative plaque as well as logistical arrangements.

“We are here to re-affirm that we will continue giving what we have had and we believe for the two years we have done this we have personally touched the lives of those coaches in a better way and we hope to continue to contribute to the growth of this game and also for our coaches to get noticed,” Malesi further added.

-SJAK President-

SJAK President Chris Mbaisi was pleased that the insurer was committing to another one year of the partnership and remains hopeful that there will be room for bigger engagement in the near future.

“We are grateful to Fidelity insurance for partnering with us since 2016. We have come a long way in this journey and it is my happiness to see them remaining one of our key partners,” Mbaisi said.

He has at the same time challenged Fidelity to next season look into a package for the assistant coach as well as look into sponsoring the annual coach of the year award at the SJAK gala.

“We are not lucky in terms of increment but I urge Fidelity going forward to look into rewarding assistant coaches as well because they are the ones who work a lot behind the scenes,” noted Mbaisi.

“We also want them to partner with us for end year awards because sponsoring the monthly award, it is only honourable that they come on board for the coach of the year as well,” he added.

Malesi says they will put the same into consideration and probably kick off with the end year awards before considering awarding assistants from next season.