Arsenal can turn it around, says Wenger

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 2 – Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has backed his side to turn their season around, despite suffering another heavy defeat against Manchester City.

The Gunners hosted City at the Emirates Stadium for a Premier League clash on Thursday night, and were handed a 3-0 defeat, the same scoreline by which Pep Guardiola’s charges beat Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final.

Bernardo Silva, David Silva, and Leroy Sane all scored for the visitors in the first half to extend City’s lead at the top of the standings to 16 points, while Arsenal, who were denied a way back into the tie as Ederson saved a second-half penalty from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, are in sixth position, 10 points adrift of the top four.

When asked if the season can still be salvaged, Wenger told Sky Sports: “Yes. We want to focus on the next game and continue to put in the effort we put in tonight.

“We played twice against certainly the best side in the country at the moment and that was of course difficult for us because we didn’t have a good performance in the first game.

“But we have quality and we want to show that.”