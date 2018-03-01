Warriors visit African American history museum while in DC

Shares

WASHINGTON, United States, Mar 1 – The Golden State Warriors used their day off in Washington to take a group of children to a museum, and said Wednesday they had no regrets about not visiting US President Donald Trump’s White House.

Head coach Steve Kerr called visiting the National Museum of African American History and Culture “one of the most powerful experiences you’ll ever have” after the team visited the museum with a group of students from star Kevin Durant’s hometown of Seat Pleasant, Maryland.

The Warriors were in town for their Wednesday night game against the Washington Wizards.

But the trip to the nation’s capital came without a trip for the reigning champions to the White House, something that’s become a staple for US title-winning teams.

Star Stephen Curry, who like many on the team has been critical of Trump’s divisive rhetoric on racial and social issues, said before training camp this season that he didn’t want to make such a visit.

That sparked a tweet from Trump saying the Warriors weren’t invited.

At their shootaround in Washington Wednesday, the Warriors shied away from talking about Trump, focusing instead on their pleasure in the museum trip.

“Our guys were really happy to be there and be with the kids from Seat Pleasant and it was a great day for them,” Kerr said. “The whole experience was fantastic.”

Durant told USA Today he felt like a kid himself during the visit.

“Definitely cool learning more stuff and being there with my teammates and the kids from my neighborhood,” he said, adding when asked if he was disappointed to miss the White House: “No”.