Upbeat Timbe wants more work from Tusker

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 1- Tusker FC boss Sam Timbe is impressed by the improvement his side has recorded since their first Kenyan Premier League match of the season and remains optimistic they will perform better than they did last season.

However, he has asked his charges to increase their input both on the training ground and on match days as they look to firm up and challenge for a respectable finish this season.

The Ugandan tactician was forced to build up an almost entirely new team after inheriting a shell of a squad at Ruaraka, most first team players having left at the close of last season

“With a well built side you come and polish from where you find but here I have had to start with new players. For them, they don’t understand my philosophy and they have to be trained into that philosophy,” Timbe told Capital Sport.

He adds; “At times it takes long and also at times depends on the quality of the players you have. But I am happy they are picking up and showing some good football. If they get to my philosophy well, we will be okay.”

Four games on, the team has amassed five points from one win and two draws having lost their opening tie away to Chemelil Sugar.

Timbe talked at length of imprinting his philosophy of building play from the back whish he says the team is yet to fully grasp, but remains optimistic with more training they will be able to play perfectly well.

He was disappointed in part with the tactical implementation against Gor Mahia on Wednesday, a match that ended 0-0 in Machakos but he was contend with the single point picked.

“There are times we should have built up play well, but I am happy with what we got. I have added a point; it is a marathon and a step is better than nothing. We will find a way to sharpen to be in a better position,” the coach noted.

The brewers switch their attention to Ulinzi Stars who they face on Sunday at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru with Timbe looking for an improved performance from his charges.