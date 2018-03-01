NYS vacates Korogocho football ground

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 1 – Following President Uhuru Kenyatta’s order, the National Youth Service (NYS) has vacated the football ground it had occupied in Korogocho, Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs Margaret Kobia announced on Thursday.

Kobia also directed the NYS to level the field, plant grass and put goal posts immediately so that the area youth can begin to host tournaments in Korogocho.

The CS further directed the NYS to rehabilitate a community building bordering the field, which had been occupied by the NYS personnel who have been carrying out community service in the area.

On other issues raised by the area youth pertaining to the management of the field, after various groups laid claim, the CS directed the local government administration to find a lasting solution.

Korogocho based football academy Acakoro was handed a priceless gift last Monday when President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered the NYS to vacate from the piece of land they had occupied eating up into almost half of the team’s training ground.

Acakoro, famed for its U-11 side’s victory over Barcelona in the Donauauen Cup in 2016 had been forced to either train in shifts in the squeezed field or seek alternatives, thus hindering their training regime.

The President directed that the NYS vacate the field, asking Cabinet Secretary for Gender and Youth Margaret Kobia who was present to ensure that is followed up and the same is implemented.

“The young man I was sitting next to tells me their pitch in Korogocho was taken away by the NYS and now we have agreed today and madam CS is there, she will rectify that situation.

NYS will relocate to a new place and make sure you fix their field and you sort it out so that they are able to play their game,” President Kenyatta said, directing the orders to Kobia.

The President was speaking during the hosting of the FIFA World Cup trophy at State House in Nairobi where Acakoro was one of the teams invited for the event.

The Director General of NYS Richard Ndubai, who accompanied the CS, said work on the playground was to start immediately and take about one week to complete both assignments.