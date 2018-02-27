Golf to be introduced to public schools -President Kenyatta

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 27 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged the Ministries of Sports, Education and Interior to finalise the development of a curriculum that will see golf introduced to public schools.

The President was speaking on Tuesday at State House when handed over the national flag to the Junior Golf Foundation team that will represent the country at the All Africa Junior Golf Challenge in Morocco.

Kenyatta congratulated the team and wished them success as they prepare to travel to Morocco for the tournament which runs from March 3-10.

“As you go abroad with my blessings and my best wishes, express yourselves. Let your talent shine,” the President told the Junior Golf Foundation team.

As the President spoke on improving sports in the country, he also assured skaters who attended the flag presentation ceremony at State House that they would be provided with space for their use at the Moi International Sports Complex, Kasarani. The skaters currently practice their skills at the Aga Khan Walk in Nairobi.

Sports and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Rashid Mohammed Achesa, Principal Secretaries Josephat Mukobe and Kirimi Kaberia accompanied the team and officials of the Junior Golf Foundation.

Earlier, President Kenyatta held talks with the President of the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), Jean Todt, who paid him a courtesy call at State House, Nairobi.