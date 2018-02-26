Foreign coach for Harambee Stars- Mwendwa

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 26- Paul Put will be replaced as the Harambee Stars head coach with a fellow foreigner, Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa has confirmed.

The Belgian through a statement from the federation last week announced that he was stepping down from the role barely three months after taking charge, citing ‘personal reasons’ though it later emerged that he might be headed for a high-paying job in China.

And Mwendwa who says the new boss should be in the country tentatively in three weeks time, has affirmed that he will be going for a foreign replacement, with the rest of the local coaches retaining their roles as assistants.

“We will continue to combine, but everyone knows that I would like our local coaches to continue to do this, but for now we will combine. We will have a foreign coach to work with locals and hopefully soon we will know who that is,” Mwendwa told Capital Sport.

When the Belgian tactician took charge, Stanley Okumbi and John Kamau dropped down to roles of assistant coaches, but the coach prior to his resignation had hinted that he wanted to bring in his own backroom staff.

After Put’s resignation, it was announced that Okumbi who was at the helm before the arrival of the Belgian would take charge temporarily as the federation searched for a replacement.

There had been rumours that Mathare United boss Francis Kimanzi was primed to take charge of the role.

The federation boss says he has received massive interest from coaches around the world, but is quick to add they will be selecting a tactician that conforms to their philosophy.

The new coach is most likely set to be unveiled before Harambee Stars travel to Morocco for a friendly match against Comoros on March 24.

“We are hunting for a coach that fits our philosophy and has what it takes to take us to the AFCON. I am surprised by how many top coaches with super experience want to come to Kenya. The response and interest has been immense,” Mwendwa noted.

He has at the same time said the federation’s ambition to qualify for the African Cup of Nations in 2019 has not been shaken despite Put’s sudden exit, insisting that ‘life must continue’.

“People come and go; we are temporary but the ambition, plan and the target remains the same. The coach has resigned for his own reasons and we have accept it. You can’t stop anyone from leaving when they want to go, in football it doesn’t work,” Mwendwa added.