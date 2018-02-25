You are here:

In Pictures, Gor reign supreme over Sharks

Football
Gor Mahia fans cheering their team in their Kenyan Premier League match against Karaiobangi Sharks at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday 24th, February 2018. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 – Despite a howler from keeper Boniface Oluoch, Gor Mahia showed a character of a champion when they cemented their dominance over Kariobangi Sharks with a 2-1 win on their return to the Kenyan Premier League after continental duty. Here is how it went down in pictorial at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday.

As the ritual, the Green Army sang with passion the K’Ogalo anthem before kick-off in a match that was played under sunny conditions.

A Gor Mahia die hard fan singing the K’Ogalo anthem with passion. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Experienced Davis Omweno, who officiated in 2014 FIFA World Cup as first assistant was the center referee of the clash that was  a late-kick off in the double header.

Center referee Davis Omweno in action. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Gor was entering the clash fresh from booking a first round ticket to the CAF Champions League where they will meet Espérance de Tunis while Kariobangi Sharks came to this encounter at the back of a 1-1 draw away to Chemelil Sugar.

Kariobangi Sharks defender Pascal Ogweno dribbles the ball past Gor Mahia attacking midfielder Francis Kahata. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr made changes to his team, starting Philemon Otieno and Bernard Ondieki upfront as Samuel Onyango and Bernard Omondi ran either wing. His Kariobangi counterpart made changes in the goal after welcoming his first choice keeper John Oyemba.

Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr issuing instructions to his charges during their KPL match against Kariobangi Sharks. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Kariobangi Sharks head William Muluya plotting Gor Mahia downfall. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Just as has been their tradition since Kerr took charge last July, K’Ogalo started with immense pressure. In the sixth minute they had their first effort at goal, Guikan glancing a header wide from Samuel Onyango’s cross.

Gor Mahia forward Ephraim Guikan reacts after a missed opportunity. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

However, in the 10th minute, Gor were wheeling away in celebration, roles changing from the first chance, after Guikan set up Onyango who slotted the ball past an on rushing Sharks custodian, Oyemba.

Gor Mahia forward Samuel Onyango wheels away in celebration after scoring the opening goal during their Kenyan Premier League clash against Kariobangi Sharks on February 25, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Gor Mahia fans welcomed the opener that saw Gor take charge of the game.

Gor Mahia fans following the match at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos. Photo/RAYMOND MAKAHAYA

In the 21st minute, Sharks found themselves level courtesy of an Oluoch howler. The shot-stopper let the ball slip between his legs from a Omwenga long range free-kick.

Kariobangi Sharks players celebrating the equaliser against Gor Mahia. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Kariobangi Sharks players celebrating with the technical bencj=h after Bolton Omwenger netted the leveller. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Gor Mahia players disappointed with their keeper Borniface Oluoch after his howler gifted Kariobangi Sharks the equaliser. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

In the 25th minute, Guikan had another go at goal but his shot from the edge of the box was weak after a little pretty back-heel assist from Kagere.

Kariobangi Sharks keeper John Oyemba wins the ball in the air against Gor Mahia’s Bernard Ondieki during a Kenyan Premier League match in Machakos on February 25, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

At the half hour mark Onyango almost made it two for Gor in similar fashion as he had done in scoring the first, breaking off on the right to meet a Kagere pass but this time Oyemba made a superb stop for a corner.

Gor Mahia’s Samuel Onyango reacting after missing a chance. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Both teams headed to the break sharing the spoils, but it was Gor who were disappointing after letting the lead slip out of their hands.

Gor Mahia players walking out of the pitch during half time disappointed. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Kariobangi Sharks head coach William Muluya walking out of the dug out for half time pep talk. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

In the 76th minute, Gor came close with Kahata’s freekick landing inside the six yard box from the right but Kagere’s touch was too much, the ball flying over.

Gor Mahia talisman Meddie Kagere reacts after his chance was well defended. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Gor Mahia and Kariobangi Sharks players battle for space against Gor defence. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

However, five minutes later, Gor made it 2-1 with Guikan tapping in unmarked at the far post from a Kagere cross.

Gor Mahia lethal forward Ephraim Guikan surging through before scoring the winner for K’Ogalo. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Gor Mahia Ephrem Guikan celebrates his goal with teammate Bernard Ondieki. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Gor Mahia fans keenly following their team. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The reigning league champions will only have two days of rest before facing Tusker FC at the same venue on Wednesday.

ALEX ISABOKE

Comments