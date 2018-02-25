Klopp pleased with ‘greedy’ Salah

Shares

LIVERPOOL, United kingdom, Feb 25- Jurgen Klopp lauded Egyptian star Mohamed Salah’s greed for goals as his Liverpool team convincingly beat West Ham 4-1 at Anfield on Saturday to move into second place in the Premier League table.

A first-half header from Emre Can, plus further strikes from Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane sealed the win for the rampant reds with Michail Antonio grabbing a consolation for the Hammers.

Manchester United can move back into second spot if they beat Chelsea on Sunday, but Klopp said that was not so important compared to Liverpool maintaining their current form, while heaping praise on Salah.

“In football it’s all about doing the right thing in the right moment. And I like Mo’s desire for goals, you could see that,” said Klopp.

“Yes he is doing well, he scored from not the biggest chance we had in the game. It was a nice goal.

“And Mo is obviously a boy who is full of greed to score goals, that’s what you need in front of goal.”

The German coach said watching his side play like that was a “joy”.

“When I woke up this morning I didn’t expect a game like this – I only hoped for it,” added Klopp.

“It was a joy to watch. It was a fantastic football game – it was fluid, flexible, intense, aggressive, angry and full of desire. I saw a lot of things I wish to see in a football game – it’s not often a game delivers all of that, today was one of those days.”

He was also impressed with his team’s improved play at set pieces.

“We always remember a time where everyone spoke to me about Liverpool at set-pieces, as we suffer from it,” Klopp said.

“Against West Ham you can always get problems – they are tall and physically strong. We did well and scored one – which is a fantastic thing. The other goals we scored were fantastic football moments.”