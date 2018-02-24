Tusker down Nzoia top pick first win of season

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24 – Timothy Otieno scored a goal and provided an assist as Tusker FC beat visitors Nzoia Sugar 2-1 to pick their first win of the season in a Kenyan Premier League match hosted at the Ruaraka Ground on Saturday.

Tusker got their goals through Amos Asembeka and Timothy Otieno to move 12th in the standings with four points.

In other results, Kakamega Homeboyz beat Vihiga United 2-1, Posta Rangers were 1-0 winners over Chemelil Sugar, Wazito FC lost 1-0 away to Bandari in Mombasa while Nakumatt FC and Sony Sugar played to a 0-0 draw.

Tusker, coming into this game from a goalless draw against Posta Rangers last weekend, could have gone ahead after three minutes when Timothy Otieno found Asembeka, but the later shoot the ball straight to the defender.

However, the combination of the two (Otieno and Asembeka) paid when Asembeka nodded the ball into the net to hand the Brewers the opener.

However the lead did not last long as Nzoia levelled the scores in the 14th minute thanks to Elvis Rupia who utilized Luke Namanda’s measured cross.

Tusker pinned Nzoia to the wall in search of the double, seeing the Sugar Millers bow to pressure and concede the second goal when Boniface Muchiri’s solo move passed the ball to Asebeka who tried to score but keeper Benson Mangala punched it wide and found Otieno who tapped the rebound in.

The defeat leaves Nzoia languishing second last at the bottom of the 18-team league having lost all their opening four matches.