Liverpool must make it into CL, says Salah

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 24 – Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has set his team a clear target for the season: qualification for next year’s Champions League.

The Reds sit third in the Premier League standings with a one-point lead over Chelsea ahead of Saturday’s match against West Ham.

“We must finish in the top four, it is not optional, we have to work hard and fight for it,” Salah told Sky Sports. “We have fantastic players, manager and fans, everyone deserves it.”

The Egyptian has 22 league goals already this season and explained how he slots into manager Jurgen Klopp’s tactical setup.

“We change the system every game, so sometimes I play second striker and sometimes I play on the right and sometimes I play on the left,” he added.

“So he helped me to improve myself and to do what I am doing now, so I am happy about that. I have the freedom to do whatever I want, but we are 11 players, so I have to defend, do my work, attack, defend, everything.

“I always start on the right, and we change during the game. Sometimes we play 4-4-1-1, 4-4-2 and I play second striker or I play striker. So it depends on the game and what the manager wants.”