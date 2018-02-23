AFC Leopards back, prey on Ulinzi Stars

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 23 – AFC Leopards have put their CAF Confederations Cup exit behind their backs and are focusing on hunting down Ulinzi Stars in a Kenyan Premier League match slated for Sunday at the Thika Municipal Stadium.

Ingwe returned back home on Friday morning from Madagascar where they drew 0-0 with hosts FOSA Juniors who progressed to the first round of the continental competition thanks to the away goal they notched in the1-1 first leg played in Kenya.

However, Team Manager Gilbert Selebwa said the result will not affect the team’s performance when they face a resilient military side Ulinzi Stars. Ingwe will be looking to pick their first win of the season after drawing 1-1 their opener away to Posta Rangers.

“The boys gave their best despite the extreme weather conditions in Madagascar. We played under very hot weather which drained us a bit but we also wasted chances which we need to work on,” Selebwa noted.

The KPL match will see AFC Leopards head coach, Robert ‘The Lion’ Matano face his former employer, having managed the team from 2014-17. He knows the team better though under new management now and he has vowed to disarm the Soldiers.

After playing three games, two more than Ingwe, Ulinzi are placed seventh in the standings, having won one, drew one and lost one. Head coach Dunstan Nyaundo is confident of upsetting Matano.

AFC Leopards will still miss the services of Ghanaian striker Prince Arkoh who is fruled out with injury while Ulinzi Stars have a full house available for selection.

Ulinzi Stars has an edge over AFC Leopards when it comes to head-to-head record that sees the Soldiers hold two wins against Ingwe’s one with three draws in the last six matches they met across all competition.

-Gor back to reclaim lead-

Defending champions Gor Mahia, fresh from booking a CAF Champions League first round ticket, will be looking to reclaim their log lead and extend their unbeaten run when they travel away to Kariobangi Sharks in a tricky fixture set to be hosted in Machakos on Sunday.

Despite having a match at hand, Gor are second on the table with seven points, one behind leaders Mathare United who will also be in action on Sunday, hosting Sofapaka.

K’Ogalo, who won their opening two KPL matches against Nakumatt FC (4-0) and Zoo FC (2-4), are expected to welcome back striker Jacques Tuyisenge who missed the return leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary round due to injury.

Kariobangi Sharks, who occupy sixth spot with five points, having won one and drew two matches, are boosted by the return of first choice goalkeeper, John Oyemba and midfielder Christopher Kimathi who have recovered from injuries.

.Gor has a superior head-to-head record against Kariobangi Sharks who made their KPL debut last season where K’ogalo beat them 3-1 in the first and second leg.

KPL FIXTURES FEB 24

14:00 Nakumatt – SoNy Sugar

15:00 Bandari – Wazito FC

15:00 Kakamega Homeboyz – Vihiga United

15:00 Posta Rangers – Chemelil Sugar

16:15 Tusker FC – Nzoia Sugar FC

February 25

14:00 Mathare United – Sofapaka

15:00 AFC Leopards -Ulinzi Stars

15:00 Zoo FC – Thika United

16:15 Kariobangi Sharks – Gor Mahia