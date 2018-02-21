Barca performance was my best, says Willian

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 21 – Chelsea forward Willian believes his performance against Barcelona was one of his best for the club.

The Brazil international scored Chelsea’s goal in the 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, after hitting the post twice in the first half.

Asked whether it was one of his best displays for the Blues, he told Sky Sports News: “I think so, it’s one of my best performances here. I almost had a hat-trick!

“We were a bit unlucky but I think we must be proud of our performance because we played really well to play against Barcelona, it’s not easy and now we have to think about the other games.

“We’re feeling well. We were good tonight and we played very well but I think we made a mistake and we suffered a goal.

“But I think it’s okay – we can go to Barcelona and do a good job again.”

Next for Chelsea is a trip to Manchester United on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, and the 29-year-old was bullish about his side’s chances against Jose Mourinho’s side.

“We have confidence,” the former Shakhtar Donetsk man said. “We can go there and do a great job again against Manchester United.

“I think it’s going to be a different game from this one here [against Barcelona] but I think we can go there and win this game.”