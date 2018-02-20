Utd can win Champions League, says Young

Shares

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Feb 20 – Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Sevilla, Manchester United’s Ashley Young believes they can go on to lift the trophy this season.

United travel to Spain for the first leg of the round-of-16 encounter at Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán having not won the competition since 2008, or reached the final since two defeats to Barcelona in 2009 and 2011.

“You don’t enter a competition not to win it,” Young said. “That’s what we will be looking to do and take each game as it comes.

“The next one is against Sevilla. That’s a tough away game like Huddersfield, like Newcastle away. That’s what the stadium is like. We just have to concentrate on ourselves.”

Young also spoke of striker Romelu Lukaku, whose two goals against the Terriers in the FA Cup saw United into the quarter-finals, and who has four goals from six appearances in the group stage.

“When you have a striker scoring goals, it’s always important,” Young said. “His hold-up play, his all-round game was fantastic at Huddersfield, and he’s done that all throughout the season.

“He’s getting goals. When you’ve got someone who can hold up the ball like he can and get in the box it’s fantastic.

“And you can see the combinations between them. Alexis [Sanchez] comes inside and Rom’s seen him and picked him up as well and they’re picking each other out and they have worked well together so far.”