I’m the ‘Mr. Fix it’, Echesa vows to deal with sports cartels

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 – Newly appointed Cabinet Secretary of Sports and Heritage, Rashid Echesa Mohammed on Monday officially took charge of the ministry, promising to lift the standards of the game and utilizing unique skills of Kenyan Sportsmen and women.

Speaking during the handover ceremony at the Ministry’s offices at Kencom House, the incoming Cabinet Secretary (CS) vowed to weed out cartels operating in the ministry, saying that his first assignment will be to crackdown on cartels which had infiltrated the sports sector.

“It has come to my attention we have this issue of cartels and I have come to realize that the cartels are the main disease that ails this ministry, and I want to put on notice the cartels and more so the public officers who work under my ministry. If you are a Muslim or a Christian you better start praying that I don’t catch up with you because it will not be business as usual,” Echesa warned.

Echesa revealed that he comes from a sporting background, noting that he is fully aware of the expectations expected from him, especially now that federations are requiring funding from the government after the withdrawal of betting firm SportPesa from sponsoring all local sporting activities.

“As a sportsman I arrive not as the lone ‘Mr. Fix-it but as a team player who shall readily rely on the spirit of teamwork by appropriately utilizing the unique skills and advice from all stakeholders including the officers in this ministry,” Echesa said after receiving the handing over policy documents from his predecessor, Hassan Wario.

“I come to this office fully aware of the great weight put on me to lead the Sports and Heritage sector into the next high level of success. Along I bring my personal exposure in sports as well as my great interest in the diverse Cultures and Heritage of our people,” Eshesa stated.

He added: “It’s with great joy that I today assume the leadership of this great ministry of Sports and Heritage which carries the hope and aspirations of thousands of Kenyans.”

Outgoing CS, Wario who will be heading to Austria at the Kenyan ambassador, called on Echesa to continue with the projects he had started, including the renovation and construction of new stadia across the country.

“Welcome to the ministry that is ahead of all ministries. It the ministry that has started to build stadia, renovations are ongoing at Kasarani and Nyayo and its us who started it,” Wario advised Echesa.

“I believe you have come with a lot of energy to steer the wheel forward because it’s a ministry that is responsible to nature and develop talent. I wish you luck,” Wario added.