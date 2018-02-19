Muhoroni Youth stares at NSL relegation

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19- Just two weeks into the new National Super League (NSL) season, former Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Muhoroni Youth is facing a technical knock-out from the second tier after dishing out a second consecutive walkover last weekend.

Muhoroni were set to play Police FC at their sugar-belt backyard but were a no show, just a week after dishing out three free points to KCB at Camp Toyoyo on what was to be their first match in the second tier since relegation.

According to Football Kenya Federation (FKF) rules Muhoroni will be officially demoted to the third tier Division One league this Sunday if they fail to honour their tie against Nairobi City Stars at Camp Toyoyo.

“That is the rule and we have to follow it. We are standing by our word,” FKF Secretary General Robert Muthomi told Capital Sport.

When reached for comment, Muhoroni Youth chairman Moses Adagala said they had officially written to the federation asking them to hold their fixtures as they await a decision of the Appellate Court on their status in the NSL.

Muhoroni had gone to the High Court in Kisumu contesting their relegation from the KPL arguing that they were unduly demoted having been disadvantaged with their games starting late in the season.

However, Justice David Majanja threw out the petition, leading to the club heading to the Appellate arm of the judicial body.

“We have our case at the Appeals Court and we wrote to FKF telling them to put our matches on hold until we get a determination. However, they said they will not postpone our matches. I am telling them that we will not play until we hear the result of our case,” a defiant Adagala said.

He however failed to disclose the exact date for the determination of the case only saying ‘In two weeks, we will know our fate.”

Muthomi has however quashed Muhoroni’s claims saying they do not have an injunction from any arm of the judiciary stopping them from listing Muhoroni in the league roaster.

“They wrote to us three days to the start of the new season telling us of their decision. To us, that is their personal decision. We don’t have an injunction stopping the league and we made it clear to them that the season will continue as we wait for their appeal,” Muthomi said.

Adagala however remains adamant that the club will stick to its guns, daring the football managers to demote them.

“They are trying to fix us by putting us in the fixtures but we will not be deterred. I am waiting for them to relegate us but I want them to know we are not pushovers. I assure our fans that we will be playing and no one will demote us,” the defiant Adagala further noted.

Muhoroni and by extension Adagala is not new to run-ins with the federation with the club having been suspended from the KPL last year due to failure in meeting club licensing requirements, though the Sports Disputes Tribunal would later hand them a reprieve.

Adagala was banned for 60 days last year over alleged crowd trouble while he has frequently been accused of the same especially at the club’s home ground in Muhoroni.