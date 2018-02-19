You are here:

Homeboyz ladies win second title on the trot

Cup final between Menengai Cream Homeboyz and StanChart Impala Saracens at the second round of the KRU Women’s festival on at the KCB Sports Club on Sunday 18 February 2018/Photo/Denis Ekanusu/KRU

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19- Homeboyz ladies won their second consecutive title with a 19-7 win over Impala as the second round of the Kenya Rugby Union 10-a-side festival took place on Sunday at the KCB Sports Club.

Janet Owino scored and converted Homeboyz first try for a 7-0 lead that they took into the breather heads high.

Upon resumption, the deejays controlled the game further with Linet Moraa’s brace, one of which was converted taking them 19-0 clear of the Impala ladies.

Impala would launch a late fight back in an attempt to overturn the books with Judith Auma landing a converted try, but her efforts a tad too late as Homeboyz followed up on the victory at the opening round at USIU with another cup title victory.

The deejays finished second in Pool A behind the Northern Suburbs after bagging two wins and a loss to set up a semifinal date with Pool B winners Mwamba.

They would win this match 17-0 to set up a final date against an Impala side who edged out hosts Northern Suburbs 7-0 in the other semi-final.

Mwamba, beaten finalists in the opening leg finished third at Ruaraka with a 14-5 victory over Northern Suburbs while Comras beat Kenyatta University Ladies 26-0 in the fifth place final.

Nakuru registered a similar 26-0 score over Shamas to finish seventh overall.

-By KRU

