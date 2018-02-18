Batshuayi reveals Chelsea frustrations

Shares

BERLIN, Germany, Feb 17 – Michy Batshuayi has opened up about his frustrating time at Chelsea, claiming he “did not have a good time” at the Premier League giants.

The 24-year-old has been on fire since joining Borussia Dortmund on loan in January, hitting five goals in just three games.

The Belgian striker threatens to add more goals in Sunday’s German league match at Borussia Moenchengladbach, who have lost their last three games without scoring.

Batshuayi scored twice on his debut in a 3-2 league win at Cologne, then hit the net again in a 2-0 defeat of Hamburg last weekend.

His incredible run continued on Thursday with two more goals in Dortmund’s 3-2 home win against Atalanta in the last 16, first leg, in the Europa League.

After months on Chelsea’s bench behind first-choice Alvaro Morata, Batshuayi is relishing his new role leading Dortmund’s attack.

“I did not have a good time at Chelsea, but I’m doing well here and I’ve been well received by my colleagues and supporters,” Batshuayi told Belgian network Sporza.

“Sitting on the bench, scoring a goal and then being back on the bench is quite difficult to deal with for an attacker.

“As a young player, you need a lot of playing time to evolve. It’s perfect here, and I’m trusted by everyone.”

Having sold Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Arsenal, Dortmund need a goal scorer, but Chelsea did not offer a ‘to buy’ option on Batshuayi’s loan deal.

He is unconcerned about his future and just wants to keep scoring for Dortmund to help win a place at the World Cup with Belgium.

“I’m not thinking about that (returning to Chelsea),” said Batshuayi.

“For me, it’s important to perform well for Borussia Dortmund in every match.

“I’ll deal with the situation as it comes.”

Dortmund can go second in the table with a win at Gladbach, but will be without Shinji Kagawa.

The Japan midfielder has an ankle injury, but Dortmund captain Marcel Schmelzer could return after a calf injury.

“We’ll make a decision whether it makes sense for him after the final training session, he doesn’t feel 100 percent fit yet,” said Dortmund coach Peter Stoeger.