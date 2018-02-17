Mourinho looking for Carrick replacement

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 18 – Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed the club are searching for a replacement for veteran midfielder Michael Carrick, who is retiring at the end of the season.

The 36-year-old has already accepted an offer to join Mourinho’s coaching team at the end of 2017/18, bringing a conclusion to a glittering 12-year career at Old Trafford.

Speaking about possible new recruits, the Portuguese said: “We need to sign a midfield player because we are going to lose Michael Carrick. Of course we need balance in the team and I said that months ago. You can accuse me of many things but you cannot say I lie to you.

“When I don’t want to say things, I don’t say, but I don’t take you in other directions. So I told you we don’t want to sign any strikers or wingers, and yes we are looking for a midfield player.”

21-year-old central midfielder Scott McTominay could be one to step into Carrick’s boots, although the Red Devils boss refused to give too much away about which direction the side might go.

He added: “It depends what you understand by promotion. If for you, promotion is they train regularly with us, then they are promoted for a long time.

“Scott McTominay didn’t arrive here from the Moon – before he trained with the first team. He trained with us last season, he came with us in pre-season. If that’s what you mean by promotion, the kids are promoted all the time.”