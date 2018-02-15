Kenya’s solo Olympiad debuts in PyeongChang

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 15 – Kenya’s lone representative at the Winter Olympics currently on in the South Korean city of Pyeongchang Sabrina Wanjiku made her debut at the games on Thursday morning, managing to finish at 59th place from a starting rank of 67, clocking 1:23.27 in the ladies giant slalom.

The race had earlier been slated for Monday but was postponed after the venue experienced strong headwinds that made it impossible for the competition to progress safely.

Despite finishing 59th, Wanjiku who horned her skiing skills in Norway said she was pleased with the performance and hopes to do better during her next event, the Ladies Super Giant Slalom on Saturday.

“I am happy with my start although it was tough under these conditions. I have gained more experience and confidence and God willing, will do even better in two days time”, expressed Sabrina after the race.

Her sentiments were echoed by her coach, Christian and Chef de Mission, Philip Boit.

“She has a huge potential and future. She was right there with the best, separated by just over 10 seconds by the winner,” Boit remarked.

National Olympic Committee of Kenya boss Paul Tergat who is accompanying the team in South Korea was also pleased with the performance.

“This is absolutely commendable performance for a debutant at the major Olympics event in a sport of this nature. I am very proud of her performance and impressed with her spirits,” Tergat, who was accompanied by Kenya’s Ambassador to Korea Mohamed Gello said.

Sabrina, who started number 67 which is based on ranking by start of Olympics, was number 59 at first round, during which 6 athletes fell.

In her second round, she fell at the turn of one of the “bridges” ending up with some bruises.

During the competition, Manuela Moelgg of Italy won in a time of 1:10.62 with second position taken by American Mikaela Shiffrin, 1:10.82 and the best placed local Korean at position 48 (1:19.13).