Kenya drops one place in latest FIFA ranking

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 15- Kenya’s national football team Harambee Stars has dropped one place to 106th in the latest FIFA rankings released on Thursday afternoon after a period of inactivity since their CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup win last December.

Having failed to play in the African Nations Championship (CHAN) after being stripped of hosting rights and no FIFA friendly window available since the Senior Challenge Cup, the team has not had an opportunity to increase its points.

However, with head coach Paul Put underlining a requirement of at least two friendly matches in March, Kenya will give a shot at going into double digit rankings, with the aim being to surpass the best ever placing of 68.

Neighbors Uganda remain the best placed Eastern Africa country despite slumping down five places after their poor performance at the African Nations Championship and are now ranked 78th.

Rwanda have moved up two places and are now placed 114th while Zdravko Logarusic’s Sudan who reached the CHAN 2018 semi finals have moved six places up and are now ranked 118th.

Meanwhile, Tunisia remains the best ranked African country despite staying put at 23rd while Senegal has dropped three places down to 27th though remaining second in Africa. DR Congo has broken into the top three after a massive rise of four places to rank 39th.

World Cup bound Egypt have dropped 13 places to rank 43rd, the highest African dip alongside Burkina Faso who have dropped all the way to 57th.

The status quo in the top five worldwide remains the same with Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina and Belgium retaining the first five slots.