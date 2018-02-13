LG Signs Sh6mn Sponsorship Deal with SJAK

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 13 – Electronics manufacturer LG has today renewed its partnership with the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) after signing an improved deal worth Sh6 mn that will focus on rewarding outstanding footballers in the Kenyan Premier League.

In the enriched 1-year deal, LG Electronics will support the association’s activities with a key focus on the SJAK player of the month winners that will each get a 49” television set.

In addition, LG will provide an improved awards package for the SJAK annual gala awards where the first, second, and third place winners in all categories at the gala will walk away with an LG-branded 49” TV, refrigerator and microwave respectively.

Speaking during the announcement, LG Electronics General Manager Marketing Moses Marji said that the company appreciates the role football plays in Kenya’s social and economic fabric and will continue motivating Kenyan footballers to reach greater heights in their careers.

“Since our maiden partnership with SJAK in 2015, we have seen our partnership boost players’ morale and maintaining interest in football across the country. We are determined to make football appealing to current and budding players in Kenya as it continues being an essential vehicle for socio-economic transformation”, said Marji.

LG will also provide funding support for three Corporate Social Responsibility activities that the association will undertake in 2018 such as off-season community tournaments among others.

This is the 4th year that LG is signing a sponsorship deal with SJAK.

SJAK president Chris Mbaisi said: “The monthly awards have increased competition in our local league as every player is doing their best to win the gong. That translates to quality football and we are thrilled that LG have reaffirmed their commitment towards this noble idea”.