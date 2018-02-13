Capital FM eyes ‘Road to Anfield’ three-peat

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 13- The Capital FM football team is readying itself to battle for a third consecutive Standard Chartered ‘Road to Anfield’ title, but the team knows only too well that the competition will be tougher.

The best mix of music team which went on to win the global tournament in Anfield, the home of English Premier League side Liverpool in 2016 has won the last two local editions.

However, they failed to travel to the UK last year after losing to Tanzania’s Azania in the regional finals on goal difference. This year though, the regional phase has been scrapped.

Team captain Lassie Atrash says the team has not been resting on its laurels and have been hard at work in preparation for the tournament that takes place on March 10 at the St. Mary’s School.

“Every year it gets tougher for us and we don’t expect it different this year. We have been training hard and by the time the date comes, we will have attained full fitness levels.”

“The motivation is there because we know what it means to be at Anfield after travelling and actually winning the global tournament in 2016. Everyone wants that experience all over again. We are going there for business and we will ensure the tournament remains home,” Atrash noted.

His sentiments are echoed by Team Manager Duncan Kikata who affirmed that the team will stop at nothing to ensure that a third title lands at the 19th floor of Lonrho House.

“Being a defending champion is tough and we saw that last year. Everyone comes to beat you and we are prepared for that. Psychologically and physically, we are getting ready, motivated by the possibility of a three-peat,” the Team manager noted.

He added; “We have had some very good support from the management and fellow staff members at Capital FM and we don’t want to let them down.”

A total of 36 teams will take part in the day-long five-a-side tournament which will be in its sixth edition with the winner travelling to Anfield for the global tournament on May 17.

“This has been one of the most successive tournaments we have held and it’s an opportunity to interact with our clients and media partners. Over the last five years we have had the fortune of a Kenyan team (Capital FM) win the global title and we look forward that in 2018 a Kenyan team will lift the trophy again,” Standard Chartered Chief Executive Officer Lamin Manjang said.

The Capital FM team, 100 percent unchanged from the last two tournaments, has already engaged in a pre-season tournament, the Obama Cup and captain Atrash said it was a good starting point ahead of the tough Road to Anfield Test.