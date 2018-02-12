We spied on AFC twice, reveals Fosa coach

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12-In the wake of their 1-1 result against AFC Leopards in a CAF Confederations Cup preliminary round tie in Kakamega on Sunday, Fosa Juniors head coach Bob Kootwijk has revealed that he spied on their opponents twice before the game.

Fosa seemed to have approached the game with a precise strategy and were organized, outmuscling Ingwe in almost all departments.

“I was in Kenya for two days and I travelled to Nakuru to watch them play in the Super Cup (Against Gor Mahia). I saw them and their way of play and I found a strategy for the game. Also, I sent my assistant to watch them play against the Ugandan team (KCCA) in the friendly match,”

“We couldn’t find much because KCCA had almost seven players in Morocco for CHAN but we got a bit about team formation and the strong players,” the Dutch tactician revealed to Capital Sport.

He was pleased with how they executed their strategy and admits their only problem was dealing with AFC Leopards’ long balls but heaped praise on his central defenders for weathering the storm.

Fosa Juniors totally dominated AFC in the first half despite conceding an early goal, and were also able to hold their own in the second half when the home side upped their game especially after head coach Robert Matano’s twin subs before half time.

“We had to stay behind in the second half and wait for the moment to counter attack, but you have to be precise in such things because the pitch was very bumpy and not ideal to play our kind of game,”

“This result reflects the hard work we have put over the last four weeks in training and I am pleased with what we gave. With a little bit of luck we could have finished the game 3-1 but I am happy with this and we go back home and try finish the job,” added the coach.

The return leg will be played in Mahajanga, Madagascar in 10 days time and with the massive advantage of an away goal, the team is confident of making it into the first round.

“This is a good result. We now go home in Mahajanga and try to finish the job there. Today, I see the Leopards fans came in their numbers, but in Mahajanga, it will be multiple of this. I am confident we can win also because we have a favourable pitch where we can play our kind of football,” the coach noted.

He warns their home pitch is always a sea of orange when they play and Ingwe should expect an intimidating atmosphere.

“We are just three years since we started and I think what we are doing is great. This is our first time playing in CAF competition and we started positively. Our first year we reached the final of the Cup, last year we won it and this year our target is to make an impression in CAF games,” the coach notes.

The winner of this preliminary round tie will face the winner between Comoros’ Ngazi Sport and AS Port Louis of Mauritius in the first round. These two sides played to a 1-1 draw as well in the first leg played in Comoros.