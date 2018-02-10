Salute to Kwamworor as he wins National Cross County

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 10 – Unstoppable Geoffrey Kamworor once again proved that he is the king of cross country after the two-time world champion stormed to victory at the Athletics Kenya National Cross Country Championships held at Nairobi’s Uhuru Gardens on Saturday.

Racing under the scorching sun, Kamworor, representing the Natinal Police Service, won the senior men’s 10km in 28:3.09 to beat Alfred Barkach who came second in a time of 28:42.03 while Macharia Ndirangu settles for third place after clocking 28:49.00.

All the top six finishers in each category booked a slot to the Africa Cross County Championships where they will represent Kenya who will be seeking to defend the overall title when the continental championship will be held March 17 in Algeria.

However, Kamworor will not represent the county at the Africa Cross since he has opted out to defend the World Half Marathon title.

In the corresponding senior women’s race, Stacy Ndiwa made a strong return from a two-year break to win her maiden senior women’s 10km race.

Ndiwa, who returned from a maternity break to win her second National Police Service Cross Country Championships three weeks ago, had to dig deep to win in 32:15.6.

She beat Sandrafelis Chebet who came second in 32:17.01 while Celphine Chepsol, representing Prisons came third in 32:24.03. Africa champion experienced Alice Aprot found a tough outing after fading to 8th position, clocking 33:08.02.

In the juniors, World Under-18 bronze medallist in the 3000m Stanley Waithaka won the men’s 8km race in 22:09.02 ahead of second placed Ronex Kipruto who timed 22:30.03 while Nicholas Kipkorir was third in 22:38.05.

The junior women’s 6km saw Mirrian Cherop romp to victory in 19:03.07 ahead of Roselida Jepketer who was second in 19:05.09 while Beatrice Chebet completed the podium after returning 19:12.09.