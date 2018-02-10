You are here:

In pictures how Gor swept Vegetarianos

Gor Mahia fans (Green Army) rally behind their team as they hosted Leones Vegetarianos of Equatorial Guinea in the first leg of the CAF Champions League at the Machakos Stadium on Saturday, February 10, 2018. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 10 – From the loyal Green Army fans, the management to the players, Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia did not disappoint as they swept aside Leones Vegetarianos of Equatorial Guinea 2-0 to put one foot in the first round of the CAF Champions League, here is how the showdown went down in pictorial.

Gor Mahia boss Ambrose Rachier was in attendance at the packed Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos and one could tell how much he waited for the opener that came in the 19th minute from returning Kevin ‘Ade’ Omondi.

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier following their CAF Champions League match against the Leones Vegetarianos of Equatorial Guinea at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Kevin ‘Ade’ Omondi re-paid the faith shown in him by head coach Dylan Kerr, scoring the opener in his first start since returning to the club and he displayed a good performance to remind the Green Army of his 2012-13 days while at the club where he made his name.

Kevin ‘Ade’ Omondi in action against the Leones Vegetarianos of Equatorial Guinea during their CAF Champions League first leg clash hosted at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The fans could not resists celebrating the opener from Omondi fondly known as ‘Daddy’ by his peers as the 5000 capacity stadium went into jubilation to intimidate the visitors from Equatorial Guinea.

Gor Mahia fans into jubilation.

Hit man Meddie Kagere’s work rate was up to standard as he gave the Vegetarianos defence a hard time, though he did not find the back of the net, the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) Player of the Year gave his best.

Gor Mahia talisman Meddie Kagere had a brilliant display. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Gor’s midfield was well manned by Humphrey Mieno and attacking left-footed Francis Kahata and the scores could have been 2-0 by half time if Mieno had converted a penalty that was saved by the Vegetarianos keeper.

Gor attacking midfielder Francis Kahata in action. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

However, super sub Ephraim Guikan who came on for winger George ‘Blackberry’ Odhiambo in the 60th minute hit the second goal with a thunderbolt to show what is expected of him after being signed in January.

Super sub Ephraim Giukan netted the second in the 60th minute with his first touch after coming on for George ‘Black Berry’ Odhiambo. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Gor Mahia players jostle for space with Leones Vegetarianos. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Gor Mahia midfielder Humprey Miano against Leonne Vegetarianos’ Oje Rafael. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Gor Mahia’s Kevin Omondi (LEFT) , Godfrey Walusimbi against Leonne Vegetarianos’ Mosso Ngueme during the first leg of the 2018 CAF Champions League played at the Machakos Stadium on 10th February 2018. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Gor Mahia’s Kevin Omondi in action against Leones Vegetarianos’ Jesus Tomasosngong during the first leg of the 2018 CAF Champions League played at the Machakos Stadium on 10th February 2018. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

In the least, any kind of draw for K’Ogalo in the return leg in Equatorial Guinea will sail them through to the first round of the continental competition as they seek to reach the group stages for the first time in years.

ALEX ISABOKE

@alexisaboke is a Sports Journalist with Capital FM who commands over eight years of journalism experience in electronic and print media. Find him on the pitch, track, court, course, pool...

