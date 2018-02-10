In pictures how Gor swept Vegetarianos

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 10 – From the loyal Green Army fans, the management to the players, Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia did not disappoint as they swept aside Leones Vegetarianos of Equatorial Guinea 2-0 to put one foot in the first round of the CAF Champions League, here is how the showdown went down in pictorial.

Gor Mahia boss Ambrose Rachier was in attendance at the packed Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos and one could tell how much he waited for the opener that came in the 19th minute from returning Kevin ‘Ade’ Omondi.

Kevin ‘Ade’ Omondi re-paid the faith shown in him by head coach Dylan Kerr, scoring the opener in his first start since returning to the club and he displayed a good performance to remind the Green Army of his 2012-13 days while at the club where he made his name.

The fans could not resists celebrating the opener from Omondi fondly known as ‘Daddy’ by his peers as the 5000 capacity stadium went into jubilation to intimidate the visitors from Equatorial Guinea.

Hit man Meddie Kagere’s work rate was up to standard as he gave the Vegetarianos defence a hard time, though he did not find the back of the net, the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) Player of the Year gave his best.

Gor’s midfield was well manned by Humphrey Mieno and attacking left-footed Francis Kahata and the scores could have been 2-0 by half time if Mieno had converted a penalty that was saved by the Vegetarianos keeper.

However, super sub Ephraim Guikan who came on for winger George ‘Blackberry’ Odhiambo in the 60th minute hit the second goal with a thunderbolt to show what is expected of him after being signed in January.

In the least, any kind of draw for K’Ogalo in the return leg in Equatorial Guinea will sail them through to the first round of the continental competition as they seek to reach the group stages for the first time in years.