Impala down Nakuru in Kenya Cup clash

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 10 – Hosts Impala Saracens overcame Nakuru RFC 43-36 in the ninth round of the Kenya Cup played at the Impala Club on Saturday.

Though they lost, Nakuru picked a bonus point as the Wanyore scored five tries to collect a point as they led 29-26 at some point before Impala returned to score three tries to seal the win.

The victory saw Impala move to 34 points to stay fourth as a result of Kabras Sugar’s win over Kisii RFC.

At the Railways Club, veteran Humphrey Kayange grounded a hat-trick of tries as hosts Mwamba RFC thrashed visitors Nondies 53-12 to register their second win of the season.

Two opening tries from Daniel Taabu saw Mwamba lead 12-0 before Kayange bagged is hattrick.

Brad Owako and Greg Odhiambo were other scorers of the afternoon plus a penalty try. Horace Otieno scored the last try for Mwamba to seal the emphatic win.

For the win, stays ninth with 13 points, two behind eighth-placed Mwamba. Nondies on their side face a real relegation threat as they stay bottom with negative 14.

Both teams will take a break next week with Mwamba set to return to action against Blak Blad on February 24 as Nondies head to Nakuru.

-KCB demolish Mombasa-

In Mombasa, champions KCB RFC scored 10 tries as they demolished Mombasa RFC 60-0. Five tries in each half and five conversions mean KCB stay top with 44 points as Mombasa are 11th with no point.

Felix Ojow, Michael Kimwele, Marlin Mukolwe, Elpas Adunga and Stafford Abeka crossed over in the first half with Essau Otieno completing three.

In the second half, skipper Curtis Lilako, Darwin Mukidza, Stafford Abeka, Rocky Aguko and Edwin Otieno scored for KCB as Otieno and Mukidza converted two.

KCB’s next match is against Kabras Sugar on February 24 at Ruaraka as Mombasa visits Homeboyz.

-By Raga House-