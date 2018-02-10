Ex-Man Utd midfielder Miller dies aged 36

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 10 – Tributes have been paid to former Manchester United player Liam Miller after he died from cancer aged just 36.

Miller was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last year and had been undergoing treatment both in the USA and in his homeland of Ireland.

But the midfielder’s former clubs, including Celtic, Leeds, Hibernian and Sunderland, confirmed on Friday that he had passed away.

Miller began his career at Celtic and established his reputation as one of the brightest prospects in Europe, before moving to Old Trafford on a free transfer in 2004.

While he made just 22 appearances for United, he went on to enjoy successful spells in England with Leeds and Sunderland.

At the end of his career, Miller headed to Australia’s A League, where he featured for Perth Glory, Brisbane Roar and Melbourne City.

Celtic said they were “deeply saddened” by the news and will hold a minute’s silence before this weekend’s game.