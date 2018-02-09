Onyango eager to replicate Ulinzi form at Gor

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 9- Having directly been involved in 12 of Ulinzi Stars’ 37 goals last season, finishing off as the club’s second best scorer, Samuel Onyango hopes he can replicate and even better those digits as he starts life at his new club Gor Mahia.

The Former Sony Sugar man was in decent form, recording six goals and six assists in the league despite the fact that Ulinzi finished at a low seventh.

“Every player’s ambition is to better your previous performance and having come to a team such as Gor Mahia’s calibre, that has to be the target. It is good joining Gor because it is a different challenge and another step in my career,” Onyango told Capital Sport.

The winger who broke into the national team thanks to his form at Ulinzi made his competitive debut at Gor coming off the bench in last weekend’s 4-0 win over Nakumatt in the league opener, having watched their KPL Super Cup win from the bench.

Onyango admits it wasn’t a walk in the park gelling into the team but his performance from the Nakumatt game and in training gives him hope that he is on the right track.

“It has been tough because I was almost two weeks late joining them in pre-season but I have worked hard to get to the same level. Physically I feel I am okay but I still have to learn because the coach is different, tactics and the philosophy is different and I am glad I am getting used to it,” he further opined.

Onyango who scored three goals for Ulinzi Stars in their CAF Confederations Cup first round exit last year hopes he can have a similar goal scoring impact for Gor as they kick off their Champions League campaign with a preliminary round tie against Leones Vegeteranios of Equatorial Guinea on Saturday.

“Playing continental football is not just like any other game; it is a huge platform and the most important thing is about self belief. If we can believe in our abilities and put in the hard work, I believe we can achieve anything,” Onyango noted.

Meanwhile, skipper Harun Shakava has urged the club’s management to ensure the players’ motivation is high in terms of match winning bonuses despite the fact that the club’s sponsors withdrew at the start of the year.

“When the motivation of the players is high, then they get to give their best on the pitch. I want to ask our management to look into that matter because as players we want to make history,” Shakava noted.

He added that the team’s primary ambition is to make it into the group stages of continental football despite the fact that they have a tough path. If they fail to make it in the Champions League, they will have a second chance when they are drawn in the Confederations Cup play-off.